How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 4:34 pm
A late rebound in technology companies pulled the stock market out of a slump and helped give the S&P 500 its first weekly gain in three weeks.

Investors were encouraged by a government report that U.S. employers picked up the pace of hiring last month. However they were also still anxious over a recent surge in long-term interest rates in the bond market, which can slow the economy and discourage borrowing.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 73.47 points, or 2%, to 3,841.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 572.16 points, or 1.9%, to 31,496.30

The Nasdaq rose 196.68 points, or 1.5%, to 12,920.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 45.29 points, or 2.1% to 2,192.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 30.79 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow rose 563.93 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq fell 272.20 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 fell 8.84 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 85.87 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 889.82 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 31.87 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 217.36 points, or 11%.

