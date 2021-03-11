On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 4:31 pm
Broad gains in stocks pushed several major indexes to all-time highs on Wall Street.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a measure of small-company stocks all closed at record levels on Thursday. The S&P 500 added 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.5%, but remains below the record high it set last month.

The gains came as President Joe Biden signed a huge economic relief bill into law. Crude oil prices rose more than 2%, and Coupang, the Amazon of South Korea, soared in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 40.53 points, or 1%, to 3,939.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.57 points, or 0.6%, to 32,485.59.

The Nasdaq rose 329.84 points, or 2.5%, to 13,398.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 52.86 points, or 2.3% to 2,338.54.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 97.40 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 989.29 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 478.52 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 146.33 points, or 6.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 183.27 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is up 1,879.11 points, or 6.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 510.39 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 363.69 points, or 18.4%.

