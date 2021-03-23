On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 4:34 pm
< a min read
      

Major indexes closed lower on Wall Street, giving up nearly all of their gains from a day earlier.

Banks took some of the bigger losses as bond yields fell Tuesday, and energy companies fell along with a steep drop in the price of crude oil. Stocks of smaller companies, which have far outpaced the rest of the market this year, fell even more.

The drop in bond yields hurt banks because it means lower interest rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.07 points, or 0.8%, to 3,910.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 308.05 points, or 0.9%, to 32,423.15.

The Nasdaq fell 149.85 points, or 1.1%, to 13,227.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 81.16 points, or 3.6% to 2,185.69.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 2.58 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 204.82 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 12.46 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 101.86 points, or 4.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 154.45 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is up 1,816.67 points, or 5.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 339.42 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 210.83 points, or 10.7.%.

