Marvell Technology, Okta fall; Burlington, Colfax rise

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 4:16 pm
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., down $5.47 to $40.10.

The chipmaker said it expects to deal with supply problems through 2022.

Okta Inc. down $15 to $226.22.

The cloud identity management company gave investors a surprisingly weak fiscal first-quarter earnings forecast.

Splunk Inc., down $3.72 to $139.47.

A slide by the broader technology sector dragged down the software company, despite its solid fourth-quarter financial report.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., up $2.26 to $27.69.

The teen clothing retailer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Colfax Corp., up $2.60 to $47.79.

The manufacturing and engineering company plans to split into two separate companies.

United Natural Foods Inc., up $1.50 to $29.90.

The food wholesaler extended its primary grocery distribution deal with Amazon’s Whole Foods Market.

Burlington Stores Inc., up $28.38 to $281.99.

The discount retailer reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Purple Innovation Inc., down $11.78 to $24.37.

The maker of mattresses and bed pillows reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss and weak revenue.

