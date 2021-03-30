On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

N Carolina authorities ID car in fatal road rage shooting

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 1:49 pm
< a min read
      

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Investigators have identified the car involved in a road rage shooting on a North Carolina highway that left a Pennsylvania woman dead last week.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that the suspect vehicle is a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu manufactured between 2008 and 2013 with a North Carolina license plate. It’s believed to be the car from which someone fired shots that killed Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania. Her husband, Ryan Eberly, was not injured. The couple was driving to the beach.

According to the sheriff’s office, the couple’s vehicle came close to the shooter’s vehicle while merging into another lane on Interstate 95 last Thursday. Julie Eberly was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The car Eberly was heading south on I-95, north of Lumberton. The city is south of Fayetteville and near the South Carolina state line.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 NDIA Delaware Valley Presents: CMMC -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska National Guard infantrywoman makes history by becoming the first infantry qualified woman in the organization