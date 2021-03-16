On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
News Corp, Fulgent rise; NOV, FuelCell Energy fall

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 4:22 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

NOV Inc., down $1.75 to $15.18.

The maker of equipment for the oil and gas industry said it expects a weak first quarter because of bad weather and the virus pandemic.

Fulgent Genetics Inc., up $5.09 to $109.36.

The Centers for Disease Control awarded the genetic testing company a contract for COVID-19 research.

FuelCell Energy Inc., down $1.60 to $15.43.

The fuel cell maker’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Designer Brands Inc., down 34 cents to $15.56.

The footwear and accessories retailer’s fourth-quarter revenue missed analysts forecasts.

Jabil Inc., up $1.63 to $50.47.

The electronics manufacturer beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Ford Motor Co., down 71 cents to $12.49.

The car and truck maker warned investors that a continued semiconductor shortage could hurt its earnings.

Devon Energy Corp., down $1.10 to $23.51.

Crude oil prices slipped and dragged down stocks of energy and related services companies.

News Corp, up 47 cents to $26.48

The media company and Facebook reached pay deals for news in Australia.

