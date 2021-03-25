On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Nike, Rite Aid fall; Darden Restaurants, Lumentum rise

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 4:20 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

RH, up $43.97 to $529.08.

The furniture and housewares chain reported encouraging fourth-quarter profits and revenue.

KB Home, up $1.01 to $44.40.

The homebuilder’s first-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Rite Aid Corp., down $4.77 to $18.57.

The drugstore chain trimmed its financial forecasts, citing a light cold and flu season along with the continued impact of COVID-19.

Darden Restaurants Inc., up $10.97 to $144.90.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants gave investors a strong profit forecast after reporting solid third-quarter earnings.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 8 cents to $2.58.

Seagen made a $13 million investment in the the biotechnology company.

Lumentum Holdings Inc., up $6.74 to $85.74.

Coherent scrapped its $5.7 billion buyout bid for the maker of optical products for telecommunications and data centers.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $3.96 to $127.87.

Bond yields edged higher and boosted banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Nike Inc., down $4.52 to $128.64.

The sportswear brand faces a boycott in China over its comments on reports of forced labor in the Xinjiang region.

