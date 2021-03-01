On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Business News

NRG Energy, Perrigo rise; Athenex, Ontrak fall

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 4:10 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Twilio Inc., up $22.90 to $415.78.

The cloud communications company plans on investing $750 million in Syniverse, according to media reports.

CAE Inc., up $3.48 to $29.95.

The civil and military flight simulator company is paying $1.05 billion for L3Harris Technologies’ military training business.

Athenex Inc., down $6.64 to $5.46.

The Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the biopharmaceutical company’s potential breast cancer treatment.

Ontrak Inc., down $27.32 to $31.62.

The health care technology company said its largest customer is terminating its contract.

NRG Energy Inc., up $3.85 to $40.36.

The power company said the financial impact of recent winter weather in Texas is within its current guidance range.

Stratasys Ltd., up $1.79 to $36.28.

The maker of 3D printers reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit and strong revenue.

Perrigo Co., up $1.90 to $42.26.

The drug company is selling its generics business to Altaris Capital Partners for $1.55 billion.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., up $6.64 to $59.71.

The dentistry equipment supplier gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting sold fourth-quarter earnings.

