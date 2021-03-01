On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Regenxbio: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 4:13 pm
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Monday reported a loss of $46.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.24.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period.

Regenxbio shares have declined 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $42.43, a rise of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

