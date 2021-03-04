On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Senseonics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 5:23 pm
GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Thursday reported a loss of $101.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $3.9 million in the period.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $12 million to $15 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.69. A year ago, they were trading at $1.56.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

