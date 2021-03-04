On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Business News

Sotherly Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 6:46 am
< a min read
      

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Williamsburg, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $10.7 million, or 69 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $14.7 million, or $1.02 per share.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations losses of $36.2 million, or $2.33 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $71.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.80. A year ago, they were trading at $5.14.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHO

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 A Day in the Life of a Developer:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary