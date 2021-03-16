Tredegar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $895,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $192.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $75.4 million, or $2.26 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $755.3 million.

Tredegar shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.26, a climb of 37% in the last 12 months.

