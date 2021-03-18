Urban One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 55 cents.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $113.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.1 million, or 18 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $376.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.92. A year ago, they were trading at $1.38.

