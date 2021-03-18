On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Urban One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 7:18 am
< a min read
      

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 55 cents.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $113.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.1 million, or 18 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $376.3 million.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

The company’s shares closed at $1.92. A year ago, they were trading at $1.38.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UONEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UONEK

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Another first: Perseverance captures the sounds of driving on Mars