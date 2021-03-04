Trending:
Business News

VSE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 6:20 pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 52 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $150 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.2 million, or 47 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $661.7 million.

VSE shares have increased 1.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $39.06, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

