WidePoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 6:18 pm
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.3 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $180.3 million.

WidePoint shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.45, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYY

