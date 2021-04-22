On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

American National Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 7:40 am
< a min read
      

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.3 million.

The Danville, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.03 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $30.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 49% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Air Force and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will describe how simplifying technology platforms and systems help democratize development in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMNB

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 #ShiftHappens Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA building in DC illuminated by green lights to signal the importance of preserving the environment