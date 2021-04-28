ASGN Inc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.7 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

ASGN Inc shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $108.37, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.