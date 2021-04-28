Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

ASGN Inc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 5:10 pm
< a min read
      

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.7 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

ASGN Inc shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $108.37, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station recently enjoyed a harvest of leafy greens grown on orbit