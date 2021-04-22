On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Atlantic Union: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 7:43 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $56.2 million.

The bank, based in Richmond, Virginia, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The holding company for Atlantic Union Bank posted revenue of $178.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $168.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Atlantic Union shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 80% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUB

