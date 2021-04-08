On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Authorities: 8 hurt, 1 missing after explosion at Ohio plant

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 6:11 am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An explosion and fire early Thursday at an Ohio manufacturing plant left eight people injured and one person missing, authorities said.

The explosion happened about 12:05 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility in Columbus, triggering a fire, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told reporters.

Some of the injured were able to get out of the plant while others were rescued before being taken to the hospital, authorities said. Two initially listed in critical condition were upgraded to stable, Martin said.

Crews early Thursday searched the site and worked to extinguish the fire. Some nearby businesses were evacuated.

The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known.

