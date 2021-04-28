On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Brink’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 7:43 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $13 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $978 million in the period.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $5.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.25 billion to $4.65 billion.

Brink’s shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 61% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCO

