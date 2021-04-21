On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

CACI International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $120.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.78. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.69 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

CACI International expects full-year earnings to be $18 to $18.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.08 billion.

CACI International shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $255.94, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|20 SMi’s 12th Annual Air Mission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA building in DC illuminated by green lights to signal the importance of preserving the environment