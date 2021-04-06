On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

California’s Pacific Gas & Electric charged in 2019 wildfire

By DON THOMPSON
April 6, 2021 3:11 pm
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California prosecutor has filed 33 criminal charges against the troubled Pacific Gas & Electric for a 2019 wildfire.

The Sonoma County District Attorney on Tuesday charged the utility in the October 2019 Kincade Fire north of San Francisco. The blaze burned more than 120 square miles and destroyed 374 buildings.

The utility did not immediately comment.

The 33 charges include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury to six firefighters.

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

It’s the latest in a series of similar problems for the utility, which was also charged after another devastating fire destroyed much of the Sierra foothills community of Paradise in 2018 in the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s recorded history.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 OSDU™ Energy Data Platform on AWS R3...
4|6 Bootcamp for VA Schedules Increase Your...
4|6 FOIA Requests for Contract Records...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mesa Verde National Park designated as the world’s 100th International Dark Sky Park