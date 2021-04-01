On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
CarMax: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 7:08 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $209.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.27.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $5.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.14 billion.

CarMax shares have increased 40% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased nearly 6%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX

