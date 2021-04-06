On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 4:11 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 68 cents to $59.33 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 59 cents to $62.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $1.97 a gallon. May heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.79 a gallon. May natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.46 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $14.20 to cents to $1,743 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 45 cents to $25.23 an ounce and May copper fell 2 cents to $4.12 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.87 Japanese yen from 110.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.1871 from $1.1811.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 DevSecOps: Building Secure,...
4|6 Federal Insights Exchange Session -...
4|6 Visualizing Enterprise Network Posture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mesa Verde National Park designated as the world’s 100th International Dark Sky Park