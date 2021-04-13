On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 3:58 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 48 cents to $60.18 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 39 cents to $63.67 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $1.98 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $1.81 a gallon. May natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $14.90 to $1,747.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 56 cents to $25.43 an ounce and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.03 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.09 Japanese yen from 109.43 yen. The euro rose to $1.1946 from $1.1906.

