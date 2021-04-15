On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 3:58 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 31 cents to $63.46 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 36 cents to $66.94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $2.05 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.90 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $30.50 to $1,766.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 44 cents to $25.96 an ounce and May copper rose 9 cents to $4.22 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.66 Japanese yen from 108.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1975 from $1.1970.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|12 GTC 2021
4|13 DISA Services Course
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet