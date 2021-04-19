On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 3:52 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 25 cents to $63.38 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 28 cents to $67.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery remained unchanged at $2.04 a gallon. May heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.89 a gallon. May natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $9.60 to $1,770.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 27 cents to $25.84 an ounce and May copper rose 7 cents to $4.24 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.11 Japanese yen from 108.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.2039 from $1.1977.

