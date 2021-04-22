On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Correction: Earns-Armour Residential REIT story

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 2:04 pm
< a min read
      

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — In a story April 21 about Armour Residential REIT’s results — generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research — The Associated Press reported erroneously that the company posted a loss. Instead the company earned a profit.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Armour Residential REIT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a profit of $71.3 million in its first quarter.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

On a per-share basis, the Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had a profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.1 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.02, a rise of 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARR

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 #ShiftHappens Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA building in DC illuminated by green lights to signal the importance of preserving the environment