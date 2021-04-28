On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Discovery: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 7:16 am
< a min read
      

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $140 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $2.79 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Discovery shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 11%. The stock has climbed 72% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISCA

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

