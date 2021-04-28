On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Discovery: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 7:16 am
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $140 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $2.79 billion in the period.

Discovery shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 60% in the last 12 months.

