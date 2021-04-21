Dollar lower

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.
It’s worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, down from late Tuesday.
And the dollar is trading at 19.90 Mexican pesos, also down from late Tuesday.
