Dollar lower

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 3:43 pm
The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, down from late Tuesday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.90 Mexican pesos, also down from late Tuesday.

