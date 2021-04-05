On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 3:38 pm
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, down from late Friday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.36 Mexican pesos, up from late Friday.

