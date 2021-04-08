On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dollar mixed

April 8, 2021
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.26 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Wednesday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.10 Mexican pesos, down from late Wednesday.

