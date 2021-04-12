On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
April 12, 2021 10:34 am
< a min read
      

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.26 Canadian dollars, up from late Friday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.10 Mexican pesos, down from late Friday.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game