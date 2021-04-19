On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Dollar mixed

April 19, 2021
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Friday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.81 Mexican pesos, down from late Friday.

