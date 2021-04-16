On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Dollar steady

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:54 am
The U.S. dollar is little changed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.98 Mexican pesos, up slightly from late Thursday.

