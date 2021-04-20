Trending:
Business News

Dollar unchanged

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 11:20 am
The U.S. dollar is unchanged against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Monday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.82 Mexican pesos, unchanged from late Monday.

