Enviva Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 6:27 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Partners LP (EVA) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 5 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $241 million in the period.

Enviva Partners shares have risen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $49.79, a climb of 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVA

