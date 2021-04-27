On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

First Community Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 4:06 pm
< a min read
      

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) _ First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $14.6 million.

The bank, based in Bluefield, Virginia, said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.9 million, missing Street forecasts.

First Community Bancshares shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.68, a climb of 24% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCBC

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 2021 FBI-LEEDA Annual Executive...
4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard members donate uniform shoes to help others put best foot forward