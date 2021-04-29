Genworth Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $187 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to 33 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.95 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.38. A year ago, they were trading at $3.67.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNW

