Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 6:12 am
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $8.5 million.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $155.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.4 million, or 88 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $540.1 million.

Hooker Furniture shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

