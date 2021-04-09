On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 4:25 pm
< a min read
      

Technology companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street to a record high Friday.

Apple and Intel soared about 2%. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% for its third straight weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9%, setting its own record high. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%. Levi Strauss shares jumped after the jeans maker posted strong first-quarter results.

Stocks have been edging higher most of the week as investors remain cautiously optimistic about economic growth and progress against the pandemic.

On Friday:

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

The S&P 500 rose 31.63 points, or 0.8%, to 4,128.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 297.03 points, or 0.9%, to 33,800.60.

The Nasdaq rose 70.88 points, or 0.5%, to 13,900.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.88 points, or less than 0.1% to 2,243.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 108.93 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 647.39 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 420.08 points, or 3.1%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is down 10.43 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 372.73 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is up 3,194.12 points, or 10.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,011.90 points, or 7.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 268.62 points, or 13.6%.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 I Got My GSA Schedule - How Do I Flaunt...
4|9 Crush Your Government Contracting Sales...
4|9 Proposal Lessons Learned: We Made the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game