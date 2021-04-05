On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 4:15 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday as the economy showed more signs that it’s continuing to recover.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% to another record high. The gains came after the government reported last week that employers went on a hiring spree in March, adding 916,000 jobs, the most since August. Investors had a delayed reaction to the encouraging jobs reports, which was released on Friday when stock trading was closed. The services sector also showed strong growth in March.

Tesla surprised investors with a report that vehicle deliveries doubled during the first quarter. Crude oil prices fell.

On Monday:

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The S&P 500 rose 58.04 points, or 1.4%, to 4,077.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 373.98 points, or 1.1%, to 33,527.19.

The Nasdaq rose 225.49 points, or 1.7%, to 13,705.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.98 points, or 0.5% to 2,264.89.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 321.84 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is up 2,920.71 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 817.31 points, or 6.3%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 290.03 points, or 14.7%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Glenn Jeffries, Army Corps of Engineers-Charleston District, awarded a Bronze de Fleury