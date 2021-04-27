On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 4:26 pm
< a min read
      

Major U.S. stock indexes ended a wobbly day mixed on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 near the record high it set a day earlier.

It’s a heavy week for earnings reports from big U.S. companies. UPS soared after reporting another surge in delivery volumes. Investors will be watching for news out of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday after its two-day meeting, as well as President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.9 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,186.72.

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.36 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,984.93.

The Nasdaq fell 48.56 points, or 0.3%, to 14,090.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.26 points, or 0.1% to 2,301.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.55 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 58.56 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 73.41 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.41 points, or 1.3%.

        Read more: Business News

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 430.65 points, or 11.5%.

The Dow is up 3,378.45 points, or 11%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,201.93 points, or 9.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 326.41 points, or 16.5%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 2021 FBI-LEEDA Annual Executive...
4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard members donate uniform shoes to help others put best foot forward