Illumina, Cara Therapeutics rise; Greenbrier, Paychex fall

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 4:22 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

BP Plc., up 84 cents to $25.10.

The energy company said it cut its debt faster than expected, allowing it to resume buybacks.

Hess Corp., up 72 cents to $71.48.

Oil prices jumped and helped lift energy company stocks.

Cara Therapeutics Inc., up $3.33 to $27.15.

The biopharmaceutical company will join the S&P Small Cap 600 on April 8.

Hudbay Minerals Inc., up 30 cents to $7.91.

The mining company gave investors an upbeat assessment of its Mason copper project in Nevada.

Greenbrier Cos., down $2.25 to $46.

The maker of railroad freight cars gave investors a disappointing second-quarter revenue update.

Paychex Inc., down $4.94 to $95.42.

The payroll processor’s revenue forecast for the year fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Southwest Airlines Co., up $1.13 to $64.10.

The airline is recalling pilots to meet rising travel demand, according to reports.

Illumina Inc., up $30.30 to $414.84.

The genetic testing tools company gave investors an encouraging revenue update for its fiscal first quarter.

