On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Iridium: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 7:14 am
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $146.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.8 million.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Iridium shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 60% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRDM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRDM

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 Looking to the Future of Cybersecurity,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter succeeds in historic first flight