Las Vegas Sands, Union Pacific fall; AT&T, Equifax rise

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 4:18 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

AT&T Inc., up $1.25 to $31.36.

The telecommunications company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Equifax Inc., up $28.78 to $221.41.

The credit reporting company raised its profit forecast after a strong housing market helped drive good first-quarter financial results.

Teradata Corp., up $10.62 to $50.50.

The software company gave investors an encouraging update on its first-quarter financial performance.

Pool Corp., up $24.79 to $410.46.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools said strong demand drove surprisingly good first-quarter financial results.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $2.43 to $58.33.

The casino operator’s first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Tractor Supply Co., up $7.95 to $188.11.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers blew away analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., down $20.37 to $502.88.

The operator of bond trading platforms reported weak first-quarter profit and revenue.

Union Pacific Corp., down $5.45 to $217.98.

The railroad operator’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

