MicroStrategy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 4:25 pm
TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $110 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $11.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $122.9 million in the period.

MicroStrategy shares have increased 69% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $655.01, climbing fivefold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

