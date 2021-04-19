On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Northeast banks Webster, Sterling to merge in all-stock deal

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 2:55 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Webster Financial Corp. is buying Sterling Bancorp in an all-stock deal that values Sterling at more than $5 billion, the northeastern U.S. banks said Monday. The total market value of the deal is about $10.3 billion.

Sterling will merge into Webster with the combined company keeping the Webster name, while establishing a new corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Webster is based in Waterbury, Connecticut while Sterling is headquartered in Pearl River, New York. The combined entity will have $63 billion in assets, $52 billion in deposits, and $42 billion in loans, the companies said.

Sterling’s shareholders will get 0.463 of a Webster share for each share of Sterling stock they own. Based on Friday’s closing prices, Webster is paying about $26.56 per share, a premium of about 11%. Upon closing of the deal, expected in the fourth quarter, Webster shareholders will own 50.4% of the combined company and Sterling shareholders will have about 49.6%, fully diluted.

The board and executive management team will come from both companies. Sterling’s president and CEO Jack Kopnisky, will serve as executive chairman of the combined company for 24 months after closing. John Ciulla, chairman, president & CEO of Webster, will serve as president and CEO of the combined company for 24 months after closing, when he will become chairman, president and CEO.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Shares in Sterling jumped more than 4% in afternoon trading. Webster shares slipped about 5%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Leadership Development for Executive...
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens