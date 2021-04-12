On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Nuance, Luminex rise; United Airlines, Ingersoll Rand fall

By The Associated Press
April 12, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Nuance Communications Inc., up $7.27 to $52.85.

Microsoft is buying the speech recognition company in a deal worth about $16 billion.

Luminex Corp., up $4.08 to $37.03.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The maker of COVID-19 tests is being bought by Italy’s DiaSorin for $1.8 billion.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., down 43 cents to $50.15. The industrial technology company is selling its specialty vehicle unit to Platinum Equity for $1.68 billion.

Cadence Bancorp, up $91 cents to $22.39.

BancorpSouth is buying the regional bank in an all-stock deal valued at $6 billion.

Signet Jewelers Limited, up $4.84 to $65.92.

The jewelry retailer raised its revenue forecast and said it has mitigated inventory delays.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $2.27 to $56.16

The airline gave investors a disappointing revenue update for the first quarter.

        Read more: Business News

ConocoPhillips, down 37 cents to $50.86.

Energy company stocks slipped as oil prices gave up an early gain and moderated.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., up 89 cents to $535.45.

The electronic trading platform completed its buyout of Jersey City, New Jersey-based MuniBrokers for an undisclosed amount.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fort McCoy hosted a Make a Wish Foundation event for 8-year-old Miguel Garcia